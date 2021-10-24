Left Menu

Rugby-New Zealand rout United States 104-14 in Washington test match

The Eagles, who prior to Saturday's match had faced the All Blacks three times in test rugby, were vastly outplayed but did make history as they recorded the team's first ever try against the most successful team in international rugby. American Nate Augspurger slipped by Sam Whitelock into the backfield, put on a brilliant step past Damian McKenzie while a diving Richie Mo'unga also couldn't catch him as he scored under the posts to pull the hosts to within 59-7 at the break.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2021 03:12 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 03:12 IST
Rugby-New Zealand rout United States 104-14 in Washington test match

New Zealand got back to their winning ways as they romped to a 104-14 victory over the United States on Saturday in Washington during a test match in which the Eagles secured their first-ever try against the All Blacks. The All Blacks, who had not played in the United States since 2016, look comfortable in their first match since their 10-match winning streak was snapped by South Africa in the final game of the Rugby Championship.

Prior to the start, American captain Bryce Campbell dropped to one knee at centre field as he presented a white, No. 11 U.S. jersey in honor of Sean Wainui, the Maori All Blacks player who died in a car crash on Monday. The All Blacks then performed the haka to honor Wainui and it drew wild applause from those in attendance before the visitors made a blockbuster start to the test match at the home of the NFL's Washington Football Team.

Straight off the kickoff the ball got shifted wide and George Bridge got away down the wing and fed Finlay Christie, who found Luke Jacobson on the inside and he ran away to score in the corner 28 seconds into the match. The Eagles, who prior to Saturday's match had faced the All Blacks three times in test rugby, were vastly outplayed but did make history as they recorded the team's first ever try against the most successful team in international rugby.

American Nate Augspurger slipped by Sam Whitelock into the backfield, put on a brilliant step past Damian McKenzie while a diving Richie Mo'unga also couldn't catch him as he scored under the posts to pull the hosts to within 59-7 at the break. The hosts added a second try when left winger Ryan Matyas dove in the corner in the tackle of Will Jordan. It appeared Matyas was tackled out but the on-field decision of a try was backed by a review that checked if his foot was in touch.

The All Blacks, however, were full of energy and had their attack firing yet were ultimately unable to eclipse their record test victory set at the 1995 World Cup in South Africa when they beat Japan 145-17. Billed as the 1874 Cup, which is a reference to the first account of organised rugby being played in the United States, the match was designed to grow interest in a nation hoping to stage a future Rugby World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban for use of ostarine; Cycling-Lambie wins men's pursuit gold as Ganna fails to make final and more

Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021