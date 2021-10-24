Left Menu

Soccer-Police to investigate banner at Crystal Palace critical of Newcastle deal

Any allegations of racist abuse will be taken very seriously." The Newcastle takeover has drawn criticism from human rights groups such as Amnesty International. Palace fan group Holmesdale Fanatics said they were responsible for the banner and continued their attack on the Newcastle takeover in a statement on Twitter.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2021 03:33 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 03:33 IST
Soccer-Police to investigate banner at Crystal Palace critical of Newcastle deal
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Police are investigating a banner displayed by Crystal Palace fans at Selhurst Park on Saturday that spoke out against Newcastle United's takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium. Newcastle were sold L1N2R322V to a group consisting of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media earlier this month.

The banner at Palace, unveiled during the sides' 1-1 draw, took aim at the Premier League's ownership test. "On Saturday 23 October police received a report of an offensive banner displayed by Crystal Palace fans," Croydon Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

"Officers are assessing the information and carrying out enquiries. Any allegations of racist abuse will be taken very seriously." The Newcastle takeover has drawn criticism from human rights groups such as Amnesty International.

Palace fan group Holmesdale Fanatics said they were responsible for the banner and continued their attack on the Newcastle takeover in a statement on Twitter. "The Saudi led takeover of Newcastle has rightly received widespread condemnation and anger," it said.

"To give the 'thumbs up' to this deal at a time when the Premier League is promoting the women's game and inclusive initiatives such as rainbow armbands, shows the total hypocrisy at play and demonstrates the League's soulless agenda where profits trump all." The Newcastle takeover was 80% financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

However, the Premier League received "legally binding" assurances that there was clear separation between PIF and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The fans group's statement said this decision "made a mockery" of the 'Owners and Directors' test.

The Premier League was not immediately available to comment. Saudi Arabia's government denies allegations of human rights abuses and says it is protecting national security from extremists and external actors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban for use of ostarine; Cycling-Lambie wins men's pursuit gold as Ganna fails to make final and more

Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021