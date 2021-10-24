Left Menu

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

PSG, which has a game in hand, plays Marseille in the biggest match in French football on Sunday.Lille reassured itself midweek with a gritty goalless draw with Sevilla in the Champions League and had aimed to build on the momentum against struggling Brest.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 24-10-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 09:26 IST
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@LOSC_EN)
  • Country:
  • France

Defending champion Lille dropped more points after a 1-1 draw against Brest in the French league.

Both goals came in the first half. Canada forward Jonathan David put the hosts ahead in the 18th minute with a left-footed strike into the bottom left corner after a through ball from Jose Fonte.

Romain Faivre equalized for Brest in the 31st from a free-kick.

Inconsistent Lille trails leader Paris Saint-Germain by 12 points after 11 matches. PSG, which has a game in hand, plays Marseille in the biggest match in French football on Sunday.

Lille reassured itself midweek with a gritty goalless draw with Sevilla in the Champions League and had aimed to build on the momentum against struggling Brest. Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec was also using the match to prepare for next week's showcase game against PSG.

Lille is ninth and Brest 18th.

Nantes beat Clermont 2-1 in Saturday's other match with both teams having a player sent off in the first half, including Johan Gastien, son of Clermont coach Pascal Gastien.

Ludovic Blas got the winner for Nantes on the hour mark at Stade de la Beaujoire. Nantes moved up to fifth with 17 points, four more than Clermont.

Lionel Messi, a veteran of Spanish "clásico" matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid, will experience his first "Classique" of French soccer when bitter rivals Marseille and PSG meet at the Velodrome Stadium on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021