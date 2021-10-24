Left Menu

Masters champion Matsuyama wins by 5 strokes in Japan

In 2019, Tiger Woods won the inaugural Zozo Championship, the first PGA Tour event in Japan, and last year the tournament was moved to California due to COVID-19 restrictions.Matsuyama finished with a 65 and a 15-under total of 265 at Narashino Country Club.

PTI | Chiba | Updated: 24-10-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 13:12 IST
Masters champion Matsuyama wins by 5 strokes in Japan
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had three birdies in five holes on the back nine and eagled the 18th for good measure for a five-stroke victory at the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship on Sunday.

It was Matsuyama's first PGA Tour win in his native Japan, although he's only had one previous attempt. In 2019, Tiger Woods won the inaugural Zozo Championship, the first PGA Tour event in Japan, and last year the tournament was moved to California due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Matsuyama finished with a 65 and a 15-under total of 265 at Narashino Country Club. It was his seventh PGA Tour victory. If there was any doubt, Matsuyama hit a three-wood to about 12 feet with his second shot on the par-5 18th.

Asked when he thought he had clinched his home tournament, Matsuyama said through an interpreter: "Probably my second shot at 18, that was probably the clincher.'' Americans were tied for second at 10-under: Brendan Steele shot 66 and Cameron Tringale 69.

British Open champion Collin Morikawa had a final-round 69 and finished 10 strokes behind Matsuyama.

Tokyo Olympics champion Xander Schauffele shot 68 and was at even-par on the tournament, Rickie Fowler had his second consecutive 71 and finished at 3-over.

"It wasn't quite the same experience, didn't play as well, but I enjoyed being here despite the lockdown and COVID rules,'' Schauffele said. "I saw some of my family here, which was really cool. I don't get a big opportunity to see them, so that was kind of the shining moment for me.'' The PGA Tour's only stop on the Asia swing has attracted only three of the top 20 in the world rankings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021