Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Police to investigate banner at Crystal Palace critical of Newcastle deal; Cycling-Brennauer wins individual pursuit as Italians have bikes stolen at track worlds and more

Soccer-Police to investigate banner at Crystal Palace critical of Newcastle deal

Police are investigating a banner displayed by Crystal Palace fans at Selhurst Park on Saturday that spoke out against Newcastle United's takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium. Newcastle were sold to a group consisting of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media earlier this month.

Cycling-Brennauer wins individual pursuit as Italians have bikes stolen at track worlds

Lisa Brennauer snatched her maiden individual world title on the track when she beat Franziska Brausse in a German clean sweep of the individual pursuit in Roubaix on Saturday. The riders had joined forces to win the team pursuit title in northern France earlier this week, having also secured the Olympic title in Tokyo.

Tennis-Raducanu's Romania run to be in front of empty stands

There will be no fans to cheer Emma Raducanu when she plays in Romania, the home country of her father, next week after a government decision forced the organisers to host the WTA 250 tournament without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oct. 25-31 Transylvania Open in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca will showcase a host of major champions including local hope Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza of Spain and U.S. Open winner Raducanu.

Rugby-New Zealand rout United States 104-14 in Washington test match

New Zealand got back to winning ways as they romped to a record 104-14 victory over the United States in Washington on Saturday in a lopsided test match in which the Eagles at least secured their first-ever try against the All Blacks. New Zealand, who had not played in the U.S. since 2016, totally dominated in their first outing since a 10-match winning streak was snapped by South Africa in the final game of the Rugby Championship.

Motor racing-Verstappen on pole and Hamilton alongside in Texas

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen secured pole position for the U.S. Grand Prix in the dying seconds on Saturday as Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton had to settle for second. Verstappen leads seven times world champion Hamilton by six points with six races remaining and the pole at Austin's Circuit of the Americas was the ninth of the season for the Dutch 24-year-old -- and eighth in the last 11 races.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin starts the season with her 70th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States started the Alpine ski season with the 70th World Cup victory of her career on Saturday after a storming second run in a giant slalom in Soelden. The reigning Olympic champion was 0.02 of a second slower than Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami in the first run down the Rettenbach glacier but was then faster than anyone to beat the world champion by 0.14.

NHL roundup: Oilers outcore Knights, improve to 5-0-0

Leon Draisaitl scored twice in a three-point game and Zack Kassian netted a third-period game-winner to give the Edmonton Oilers a 5-3 victory over the slumping Vegas Golden Knights on Friday in Las Vegas. Zach Hyman scored twice and goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 36 saves for the Oilers, who have won their first five games of the season.

Sharks look to extend perfect start vs. Bruins

It's been eight years since the San Jose Sharks opened a season with five consecutive victories. And, nearly as long since they beat the Boston Bruins. The Sharks look to continue their undefeated start when they visit the Bruins on Sunday.

Athletics-World Championship bronze medallist Quinonez killed in Ecuador

Sprinter Alex Quinonez, Ecuador's World Championship bronze medallist, has been killed in his home city of Guayaquil on Friday, the country's sports ministry said on Saturday. Guayaquil-based newspaper El Universo said Quinonez, who was 32, and another individual were fatally shot at around 9:20 p.m. on Friday in the northwest part of the city.

NBA roundup: Suns send in-fighting Lakers to 0-2 start

A historic night for Chris Paul was marred by two incidents, one an altercation between Lakers teammates Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard, during the visiting Phoenix Suns' 115-105 triumph over Los Angeles on Friday night. Paul led Phoenix with 23 points and a game-high 14 assists. When he made a free throw in the second quarter, he scored his 20,000th point, the 47th player to do so, and he became the first in NBA history with 20,000 points and 10,000 assists.

