Soccer-John Kennedy presides over enthralling Fluminense derby win

Teenage striker John Kennedy scored twice on his first start for Fluminense as the Rio de Janeiro side beat their archrivals Flamengo 3-1 in an enthralling Serie A derby clash on Saturday. Kennedy, 19, netted in the 17th and 61st minutes and Uruguayan forward Abel Hernandez added a superb third with four minutes remaining to guarantee a memorable win at the Maracana stadium.

Rene got Flamengo's goal after 71 minutes. The result dealt a blow to Flamengo's title hopes.

The reigning Serie A champions started the day 10 points behind leaders Atletico Mineiro with two games in hand and they could see that gap widen when Atletico takes on Cuiaba at home on Sunday. Fluminense are in eighth with 39 points, seven behind Flamengo, who are in third.

