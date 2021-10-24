Left Menu

Athletics-Ethiopia's Gidey breaks half marathon world record

Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey smashed the women's half marathon world record on Sunday, finishing in one hour, two minutes and 52 seconds at the Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso EDP.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 14:07 IST
Athletics-Ethiopia's Gidey breaks half marathon world record
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey smashed the women's half marathon world record on Sunday, finishing in one hour, two minutes, and 52 seconds at the Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso EDP. The 23-year-old Gidey, who is also the world 5,000 meters (14:06.62) and 10,000 meters (29:01.03) record-holder, shaved more than a minute off the previous half marathon mark of 1:04:02 set by Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich this year.

"I'm so happy to break the world record in my first half marathon and my first race for the NN Running Team. Gracias Valencia," Gidey, the Tokyo Olympics 10,000 meters bronze medallist, said. Her 10-kilometer split was 29:45 minutes, around 35 seconds better than the pace of Chepngetich when she set the record, and she steadily improved in sunny conditions to cruise to victory.

In the men's race, Kenya's Abel Kipchumba made a late charge to win in 58:07 minutes, moving him to sixth on the world all-time list. Fellow Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto was second in 58:09 and Daniel Mateiko was third in 58:26 as the top seven men finished the World Athletics Elite Label road race inside 59 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021