IUKL World C'ship: Payal Kanodia, Anshu Tarvath win silver medals in Budapest

Demonstrating phenomenal performance at International Union of Kettlebell Lifting (IUKL) World Championship in Budapest, Hungary, Payal Kanodia (35-39 years, 68kg category) and Anshu Taravath (58kg category) of Haryana won silver medals for India held from October 22-24.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 14:42 IST
IUKL World Championship logo. Image Credit: ANI
Demonstrating phenomenal performance at International Union of Kettlebell Lifting (IUKL) World Championship in Budapest, Hungary, Payal Kanodia (35-39 years, 68kg category) and Anshu Taravath (58kg category) of Haryana won silver medals for India held from October 22-24. Payal Kanodia who hails from Tauru in Haryana shared her experience and said, "I am thrilled to participate in the tournament. It is an honour for me to represent India on an international platform. I am glad that my dedication and hard work is making my state and my country proud."

Taravath who is a resident of Gurugram, is a certified athlete and coach for kettlebell. She is also the ambassador of the Fit India program of the Government of India and the President of the Haryana Chapter of Sports and Entertainment wing of Women Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (WICCI). "I am proud to represent India in the IUKL-organised Kettlebell World Championship at Budapest. I have worked very hard during my preparation for the tournament, and I am very happy with my performance," said Anshu Taravath. (ANI)

