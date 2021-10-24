Left Menu

Harmanpreet stars in Melbourne Renegades' win, disappointing day for Shafali in WBBL

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 24-10-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 14:51 IST
Harmanpreet stars in Melbourne Renegades' win, disappointing day for Shafali in WBBL
Harmanpreet Kaur (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur dished out an all-round performance to guide Melbourne Renegades to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash league on Sunday.

The 32-year-old two wickets for 17 runs in her four overs to restrict Sydney Sixers to 118 for 4 and then blasted an unbeaten 35 off 29 balls, studded with one four and two sixes, to script a successful chase in 17 overs.

Harmanpreet, who had recently returned to action after recovering from a thumb injury, was adjudged the player of the match.

Young Shafali Verma, however, had a disappointing day as she was dismissed for a golden duck by Melbourne skipper Sophie Molineux (1/18).

Shafali's teammate in Sydney Sixers Radha Yadav had a decent outing as she scalped one wicket for 12 runs in two overs but wasn't enough to stop the Renegades.

Yadav also took a sharp return catch to dismiss Courtney Webb (23).

In another match, Poonam Yadav endured a tough time as she bled 19 runs for no wicket in her 2 overs but her team Brisbane Heat won the match by 5 runs over Adelaide Strikers in a rain-hit game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021