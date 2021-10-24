Harmanpreet stars in Melbourne Renegades' win, disappointing day for Shafali in WBBL

India's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur dished out an all-round performance to guide Melbourne Renegades to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash league on Sunday.

The 32-year-old two wickets for 17 runs in her four overs to restrict Sydney Sixers to 118 for 4 and then blasted an unbeaten 35 off 29 balls, studded with one four and two sixes, to script a successful chase in 17 overs.

Harmanpreet, who had recently returned to action after recovering from a thumb injury, was adjudged the player of the match.

Young Shafali Verma, however, had a disappointing day as she was dismissed for a golden duck by Melbourne skipper Sophie Molineux (1/18).

Shafali's teammate in Sydney Sixers Radha Yadav had a decent outing as she scalped one wicket for 12 runs in two overs but wasn't enough to stop the Renegades.

Yadav also took a sharp return catch to dismiss Courtney Webb (23).

In another match, Poonam Yadav endured a tough time as she bled 19 runs for no wicket in her 2 overs but her team Brisbane Heat won the match by 5 runs over Adelaide Strikers in a rain-hit game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)