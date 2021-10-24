Left Menu

Double podium for Vishnu Prasad in national racing

Seasoned racer Vishnu Prasad soaked in the pressure like a sponge as he finished on the podium twice in the Formula 4 LGB races in the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship on Sunday. For Amir Sayed, making the transition from the Novice Cup to the harder category in the reverse grid was a good learning experience.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 24-10-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 15:13 IST
Seasoned racer Vishnu Prasad soaked in the pressure like a sponge as he finished on the podium twice in the Formula 4 LGB races in the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship on Sunday. Vishnu was first in the morning's race and came second in the second race which was won by Sohil Shah. Shah had dominated a day earlier.

In the JK Tyre Novice Cup, Ruhaan Alva continued from where he finished on Saturday. The boy from Bengaluru competing for MSport opened up an early lead and did not stop.

Vishnu Prasad from the MSport team used the reverse grid to his advantage in Sunday's first race. The Kari Motor Speedway was bathed in sunshine after heavy showers overnight. Once again, like Saturday, the race was affected by an interruption after one car went out.

With the safety car in play for two laps, it boiled down to drivers staying calm. This is where the fierce competition between Vishnu Prasad and Amir Sayed, mentor of last year's Novice Cup overall winner, came into play.

Even though Amir had overtaken Vishnu twice early on, when it came to the final tilt, Vishnu showed experience matters. For Amir Sayed, making the transition from the Novice Cup to the harder category in the reverse grid was a good learning experience. Vishnu won in 22:45.828 seconds. The gap between him and Amir was 3.908 seconds. Chirag Ghorpade, making the transition from karting to Formula racing, finished third. He took to the change from karts to Formula cars smoothly.

