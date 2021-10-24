T20 WC: 'Insane' that over 1 billion people will watch Ind-Pak match, says Warne

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Sunday called the estimated viewership of more than 1 billion of T20 World Cup match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan as 'insane'. India and Pakistan will square off against each other on Sunday evening in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and it will be after a gap of two years that these two teams will meet on the cricket pitch, having last played in the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

"Is it true that over 1 billion eyeballs will watch India V Pakistan today at the #ICCT20WorldCup2021? I know cricket is now the 2nd biggest and most popular sport in the world but that seems insane," tweeted Warne. In another tweet, the former Australia spinner said: "Ps What is the most eyeballs that have ever watched a singular sporting event globally? Super bowl? Soccer World Cup? 100m sprint at the Olympics or India V Pakistan at a World Cup? Does anyone know - if so please share."

Excitement among the cricketing world is at an all-time high as arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up for the clash in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. Both teams will open their campaigns in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup with what is billed to be a mouth-watering clash. After almost over two years, Virat Kohli and Co. will face-off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan and rekindle the age-old rivalry. Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been completely dominated by the Men in Blue.

Ahead of that match, Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary stated that the Pakistan side is looking a bit strong but hoping that India will win. "India's record against Pakistan is good. Our batting is good and since Bumrah came, India's bowling performance has improved. Because he is the leader of the pack in bowling. I have a feeling that this time Pakistan side is looking a bit strong but hoping that India will win," he told ANI.

The stakes are at an all-time high with Kohli and Co. looking to continue their dominance against Pakistan in ICC World Cups. Both sides have a strong lineup and it will be about keeping calm and rising to the occasion when they set foot on the pitch on Sunday. (ANI)

