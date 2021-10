Bangladesh set Sri Lanka 172-run target

Invited to bat, Bangladesh put on board a competitive 171 for four against Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match against Bangladesh here on Sunday.

Opener Mohammad Naim top scored for Bangladesh with his 62-run knock while Mushfiqur Rahim contributed unbeaten 57 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando and Lahiru Kumara took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 171 for 4 in 20 overs. (Mohammad Naim 62, Mushfiqur Rahim 57 not out; Chamika Karunaratne 1/12).