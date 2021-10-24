Left Menu

Soccer-Last-gasp Beto header earns Udinese point at Atalanta

Udinese striker Beto's dramatic stoppage-time header earned his side a point in a 1-1 draw at Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday. Gian Piero Gasperini's side were not overly troubled until the dying stages, but the late pressure from the visitors told as Beto climbed highest from a corner to snatch a last-gasp point for Udinese. Atalanta climbed above Lazio, who play Hellas Verona later on Sunday, into fifth in the standings, and Udinese stayed 13th.

Reuters | Bergamo | Updated: 24-10-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Udinese striker Beto's dramatic stoppage-time header earned his side a point in a 1-1 draw at Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday. Both teams hit the post in a tightly-contested first half, with Josip Ilicic denied for the hosts and Nahuel Molina for Udinese from a tight angle.

Atalanta came out for the second half with added impetus and got what looked set to be the winning goal in the 56th minute when Ruslan Malinovskiy drilled home from 20 metres out. Gian Piero Gasperini's side were not overly troubled until the dying stages, but the late pressure from the visitors told as Beto climbed highest from a corner to snatch a last-gasp point for Udinese.

Atalanta climbed above Lazio, who play Hellas Verona later on Sunday, into fifth in the standings, and Udinese stayed 13th.

