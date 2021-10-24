Soccer-Last-gasp Beto header earns Udinese point at Atalanta
Udinese striker Beto's dramatic stoppage-time header earned his side a point in a 1-1 draw at Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday. Gian Piero Gasperini's side were not overly troubled until the dying stages, but the late pressure from the visitors told as Beto climbed highest from a corner to snatch a last-gasp point for Udinese. Atalanta climbed above Lazio, who play Hellas Verona later on Sunday, into fifth in the standings, and Udinese stayed 13th.
