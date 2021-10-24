T20 WC: Virat will perform better with Dhoni coming in dressing room, says Lakshmi Ratan Shukla
Former Indian cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Sunday said that he is hopeful about Indian skipper Virat Kohli's good performance ahead of the high-voltage clash in ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Former Indian cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Sunday said that he is hopeful about Indian skipper Virat Kohli's good performance ahead of the high-voltage clash in ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Sunday evening will see the Dubai International Stadium house one of the most historic and mouth-watering fixtures in cricketing history as team India lock horns with arch-nemesis Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.
"I think Virat Kohli will perform well in this tournament and India will definitely reach the final to become the champion. Dhoni has come in the dressing room, so I think Virat will perform even better," the former cricketer told ANI. Speaking about the strong points of team India, Shukla said, "It'll be a competitive match. India will have an advantage as we have Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy, Ashwin, Bumrah, and Shami. India's bowling combination is better (than Pakistan), batting is good anyway. So, it'll be a good match."
The stakes are at an all-time high with Kohli and Co. looking to continue their dominance against Pakistan in ICC World Cups. Both sides have a strong lineup and it will be about keeping calm and rising to the occasion when they set foot on the pitch on Sunday. (ANI)
