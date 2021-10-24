Soccer-Subs inspire Nice to thrilling comeback win against Lyon

Substitutes Youcef Atal and Evan Guessand inspired Nice to a sensational 3-2 comeback victory over 10-man Olympique Lyonnais in a pulsating Ligue 1 match on Sunday.

Atal reduced the arrears after the hosts had fallen 2-0 behind following goals by Karl Toko Ekambi and Houssem Aouar, before earning a penalty converted by Andy Delort for the equaliser, with Guessand netting the winner two minutes into stoppage time. Lyon had the game firmly in their grasp for more than an hour before losing control in a thrilling finale with Tino Kadewere picking up a straight red card five minutes from time.

Christophe Galtier's Nice moved up to second with 19 points from 10 games, eight behind leaders Paris St Germain who travel to bitter rivals Olympique Marseille later on Sunday. Lyon are seventh on 16 points from 11 matches.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

