Left Menu

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

Charith Asalanka top-scored with an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa blasted 53 off just 31 balls.Earlier, opener Mohammad Naim was the highest scorer for Bangladesh with his 62-run knock, while Mushfiqur Rahim contributed an unbeaten 57.For Sri Lanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando and Lahiru Kumara took a wicket apiece.Brief Scores Bangladesh 171 for 4 in 20 overs.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 24-10-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 19:16 IST
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in their Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Sunday. Invited to bat, Bangladesh put up a competitive 171 for four against the Islanders in their Group 1 match against Bangladesh.

In reply, Sri lanka chased own the target of 172 with seven balls to spare at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Charith Asalanka top-scored with an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa blasted 53 off just 31 balls.

Earlier, opener Mohammad Naim was the highest scorer for Bangladesh with his 62-run knock, while Mushfiqur Rahim contributed an unbeaten 57.

For Sri Lanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando and Lahiru Kumara took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 171 for 4 in 20 overs. (Mohammad Naim 62, Mushfiqur Rahim 57 not out; Chamika Karunaratne 1/12). Sri Lanka: 172 for 5 in 18.5 overs (Charith Asalanka 80 not out, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 53).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021