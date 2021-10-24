Left Menu

T20 WC: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl against India

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first against India in their opening match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

24-10-2021
India and Pakistan are locking horns on Sunday (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first against India in their opening match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Speaking at the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said, "We are going to bowl first. We'll look to take early wickets and put pressure. Dew is also a factor. We have had good practice sessions and am confident about our preparations. Pakistan's bowlers are known to trouble other teams but I am confident about our batting too. Haider Ali is left out."

After almost over two years, Kohli and Co. are facing off against Babar-led Pakistan and rekindle the age-old rivalry. Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been heavily dominated by the Men in Blue. However, both teams have entered the tournament with a fresh perspective, filled to the brim with enormous young talent and the hunger and eagerness to prove themselves on the biggest stage of them all.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy. Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (ANI)

