Pakistan win toss, opt to field against India in T20 WC match

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field against arch-rivals India in the Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Pakistan left out Haider Ali from the 12 named on Saturday while Hardik Pandya finds a place in the Indian playing XI which also has Varun Chakravarthy as the second spinner.

The Teams: India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

