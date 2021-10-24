Left Menu

T20 WC: Want to be able to bowl closer to knockouts, says Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday informed that he is looking forward to bowling in the later stages of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 24-10-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 19:46 IST
T20 WC: Want to be able to bowl closer to knockouts, says Hardik Pandya
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya (Photo/ Hardik Pandya Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday informed that he is looking forward to bowling in the later stages of the ongoing T20 World Cup. India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said Hardik Pandya will be able to bowl two overs for the side in the showpiece event at some stage.

Hardik also said his back is fine but he won't be bowling as of now and will take a call along with the "professionals" about when he can eventually bowl. "I don't like to get too hyped by the situation, and my family makes sure of that too. I stay away from social media because you do get excited and get the vibes. It's simple, and we leave emotions out of the way and keep things professional," Hardik told host broadcaster Star Sports ahead of the toss.

"We make sure we tick the right boxes, and do the processes right. The back is fine. It was jittery, but I won't be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl," he added. Hardik did not bowl a single over for the Mumbai Indians in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he also did not bowl in the warm-up fixtures against England and Australia which was played last week.

Meanwhile, Pakistan won the toss against India and opted to field first. The four players who are not in the playing XI for India are -- Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Ashwin and Thakur. India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021