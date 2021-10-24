T20 WC: Would like to correct mistakes in next game, says Mahmudullah after defeat against SL

After suffering a five-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in the Super 12s stage of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah on Sunday said that his side would learn from this defeat and come back stronger in the next games. "Batters did a great job. Liton and Naim gave us a very good start. Naim played a brilliant innings to hold the innings together. Mushy played a brilliant innings. We lost a few chances. Would like to correct those things in the next game," Mahmudullah said after the game against Sri Lanka.

"Watching last few games here, we felt extra spinner was a good option. We missed a couple of chances - would've been a different story. Hopefully, we can put up a good game against them (England)," he added. Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa played knocks of 80 and 53 respectively as Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the Super 12's Group 1 match here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Sri Lanka was left struggling at 79/4 in the 10th over of the innings. Asalanka then found the support in the form of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and the duo did not let the asking run-rate creep up too high. Both of them kept on registering boundaries at regular intervals and Sri Lanka needed just 24 runs from the final four overs. In the end, Sri Lanka registered a comfortable victory with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, Mohammad Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim played knocks of 62 and 57 to help Bangladesh post a total of 171/4 in the allotted twenty overs. (ANI)

