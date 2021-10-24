Soccer-Clinical Leicester punish Brentford to seal 2-1 victory
Leicester City secured a 2-1 win at Brentford in a pulsating Premier League game on Sunday thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans and James Maddison. Brentford were kept at bay by a combination of poor finishing and a string of saves by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel before being caught out on the counter-attack for Maddison's 73rd-minute winner.
Defender Mathias Jorgensen flicked a header past Schmeichel at the hour mark to cancel out Tielemans' unstoppable first-half strike from 25 yards, but Maddison restored Leicester's advantage by tapping the ball into an empty net. The result lifted Leicester up to ninth in the standings with 14 points, while Brentford dropped to 12th on 12 points from nine games.
