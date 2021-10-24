Left Menu

Indian players take the knee before Pakistan game

The Indian team was making the gesture for the first time. England and the West Indies teams, along with the match officials, took a knee last summer during their three-match Test series, the first from the sport. Pakistan captain Babar won the toss and elected to bowl first against their arch-rivals in the Group 2 blockbuster clash in the Super 12 stage.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 24-10-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 20:48 IST
Indian players take the knee before Pakistan game
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team on Sunday extended their support to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement by taking the knee before their T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan here.

Before the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walked out to bat, the Indian players were seen taking the knee outside the team dugout.

Players of the Pakistan team, captained by Babar Azam, too paid a tribute by holding their right hand to their heart.

Sportspersons, including cricketers across the world, had been taking the knee to show support to the movement against racism since the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a police personnel in Minneapolis in May last year. The Indian team was making the gesture for the first time. England and the West Indies teams, along with the match officials, took a knee last summer during their three-match Test series, the first from the sport. Pakistan captain Babar won the toss and elected to bowl first against their arch-rivals in the Group 2 blockbuster clash in the Super 12 stage.

