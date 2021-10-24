Left Menu

Soccer-Wolfsburg sack coach Van Bommel after winless streak

"I hope the team manage to turn things around quickly." Wolfsburg had qualified for the Champions League last season but under Van Bommel they have managed only two draws and a defeat in their three Champions League group matches, sitting in last place.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-10-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 21:42 IST
Soccer-Wolfsburg sack coach Van Bommel after winless streak
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

VfL Wolfsburg have parted ways with coach Mark van Bommel after a five-game losing run in all competitions and following Saturday's 2-0 Bundesliga home loss to Freiburg, the club said on Sunday. The Dutchman had taken over this season but after four wins in a row at the start of the campaign his team managed one point form their five most recent league games.

The Wolves have failed to win any of their last eight games in all competitions. "I am surprised and disappointed by the decision because I'm certain that we would have managed to get back on track together," Van Bommel said in a statement. "I hope the team manage to turn things around quickly."

Wolfsburg had qualified for the Champions League last season but under Van Bommel they have managed only two draws and a defeat in their three Champions League group matches, sitting in last place. They lost 3-1 to Salzburg last week. "Ultimately, there were more factors separating us than uniting us," said Wolfsburg managing director Joerg Schmadtke.

"There was a lack of conviction in terms of being able to get out of the difficult situation we are in and turning things around as quickly as possible, which led to us making the decision to end our working relationship." Woflsburg are currently in ninth place in the Bundesliga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021