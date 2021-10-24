Sports News Roundup: Bulls off to first 3-0 start since 2016; Ecclestone offered ski role, agrees with Verstappen on Netflix and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Ethiopia's Gidey breaks half marathon world record

Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey smashed the women's half marathon world record on Sunday, finishing in one hour, two minutes and 52 seconds at the Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso EDP. The 23-year-old Gidey, who is also the world 5,000 metres (14:06.62) and 10,000 metres (29:01.03) record-holder, shaved more than a minute off the previous half marathon mark of 1:04:02 set by Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich this year.

NBA roundup: Bulls off to first 3-0 start since 2016

An overwhelming defensive effort powered the host Chicago Bulls to their first 3-0 start in five years after a 97-82 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. The Bulls held the Pistons to just 15 points in the second quarter, then 11 in the third, to build a commanding lead despite enduring their own shooting woes.

Motor racing-Ecclestone offered ski role, agrees with Verstappen on Netflix

Ex-Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone, 91 on Thursday, is adamant about one thing after being offered an advisory role by the new head of skiing's governing body -- he will not be taking to the slopes. FIS president and fellow-billionaire Johan Eliasch told reporters before the weekend's Alpine World Cup season-openers in Soelden, Austria, that he had approached Ecclestone about joining an advisory board.

Cycling-Superb Lavreysen continues sprint domination

Harrie Lavreysen's domination in the individual sprint continued when he beat fellow Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland in the final for his third consecutive title in the discipline at the track cycling world championships on Sunday. Lavreysen, who paired up with Hoogland to win the team sprint Olympic title in Tokyo, was again in a class of his own on the Roubaix velodrome to add to his 2019 and 2020 crowns, as well as this year's Olympic individual gold medal.

NHL roundup: Blues blast Kings behind David Perron's hat trick

David Perron scored his sixth career hat trick and added an assist as the St. Louis Blues won their home opener 7-3 over the Los Angeles Kings. Ivan Barbashev, Jake Neighbours, Ryan O'Reilly and James Neal also scored for the Blues, who have started the season 4-0 while outscoring their opponents 22-11. St. Louis has scored five or more goals in three of their four victories.

Cricket-India-Pakistan blockbuster set to light up Twenty20 World Cup

Former champions India and Pakistan will face off on Sunday in a Twenty20 World Cup blockbuster in Dubai and the buzz around the game underlines the enduring appeal of the matchup between the sub-continent's feuding neighbours. India captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam have called it just another game, but that is clearly not the case.

Skateboarding-Disabled skaters in Brazil aiming for Paralympic inclusion

Disabled Brazilian skateboarders got together at Brazil's first Paraskate Tour event on Saturday where, buoyed by the success of skateboarding in the Tokyo Olympics, they worked toward inclusion in the Paralympics as soon as possible. "Paraskate won't be in Paris (in 2024), we're running to see if we can make it to Los Angeles (in 2028), but my hope is that Paraskate will be included in Australia in 2032," said Eduardo Musa, president of the Brazilian Skateboarding Confederation.

Golf-Thrilled Matsuyama claims Zozo Championship with back nine charge

A blistering back nine saw Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama hold off a determined challenge from Cameron Tringale to win the Zozo Championship by five shots in front of his adoring Japanese supporters on Sunday. With the gallery restricted to 5,000 fans, Matsuyama's final round 65 earned him the title at the Narashino Country Club in Chiba as Tringale's challenge faltered over the final two holes.

Figure skating-Chen's Skate America reign ends as Zhou earns gold

Nathan Chen suffered his first loss since the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics on Saturday as he finished third at Skate America in Las Vegas, where fellow American Vincent Zhou won gold in the first Grand Prix event of the Olympic figure skating season. Chen, who was seeking a record-setting fifth consecutive Skate America title, was fourth after Friday's short program and returned to score 186.48 points in the free skate for a 269.37 total that was not enough on a night that belonged to Zhou.

Soccer-Alaba strike on Clasico debut gives Real Madrid 2-1 win at Barcelona

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in the first Clasico of the season in front of 86,422 fans at the Camp Nou on Sunday after a sensational strike from defender David Alaba and a late goal from Lucas Vazquez gave Carlo Ancelotti's side three points. Barcelona controlled possession in the first half but Real were lethal on the counter-attack, taking the lead when Alaba started a flowing move with a tackle and finished it at the other end with a left-footed drive from the edge of the box.

