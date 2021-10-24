Cricket-Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
Virat Kohli played a captain's knock of 57 to rescue India from a top-order wobble and help them post a competitive 151-7 in a rematch of the inaugural 2007 final. His counterpart Babar combined with Mohammad Rizwan to get Pakistan off to a flying start and then overwhelmed the target with 13 balls to spare to snap India's 100% win record against them in limited-overs World Cups.
Captain Babar Azam led by example as Pakistan beat India in a World Cup match for the first time ever with a 10-wicket romp in a Super 12 blockbuster at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday. Virat Kohli played a captain's knock of 57 to rescue India from a top-order wobble and help them post a competitive 151-7 in a rematch of the inaugural 2007 final.
His counterpart Babar combined with Mohammad Rizwan to get Pakistan off to a flying start and then overwhelmed the target with 13 balls to spare to snap India's 100% win record against them in limited-overs World Cups. Babar remained not out on 68, while Rizwan made an unbeaten 79.
