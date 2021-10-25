Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 00:42 IST
Plan was to bring the ball back in: Shaheen Shah
Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose magic first spell turned out to be a game-changer, said that he had worked hard on bringing the ball back into the right-handers, which paid rich dividends against India in their T20 World Cup opener.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets to win their first game in the global event against the arch-rivals, with Shaheen claiming 3/31 and his victims were vice-captain Rohit Sharma, senior opener KL Rahul, and skipper Virat Kohli at the death.

However, it is his superb deliveries to Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul that are being talked about after Pakistan's victory and he was deservingly awarded the 'Player of the Match'.

''It is the good wishes of my parents and all Pakistanis. Very happy with my performance. The plan was to bring the ball back in. I was just trying to swing it and I was just looking to give the team a breakthrough,' Shaheen said at the post-match presentation.

He said that before the game, he had worked on that skill at the nets.

''That was what I practised in the nets as well yesterday. Batting against the new ball was tough.'' He also gave a lot of credit to Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan for the manner in which they batted.

''The credit goes to Babar and Rizwan for the way they played. All teams are good in the tournament and we will look to carry this momentum through and go to the finals,'' Shaeen added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

