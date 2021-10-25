Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Texas to double his F1 lead

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 02:15 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 02:15 IST
Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen held off title rival Lewis Hamilton to win the U.S. Grand Prix by 1.3 seconds on Sunday and go 12 points clear with five races remaining.

Mercedes's seven-times world champion Hamilton had to settle for second but gained a bonus point for fastest lap. Red Bull's Mexican Sergio Perez finished third in front of a crowd of 140,000 spectators at Austin's Circuit of the Americas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

