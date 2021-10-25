Left Menu

Soccer-Ten-man PSG drop points in Marseille stalemate

Lens thrashed lowly Metz 4-1 while Nice claimed a thrilling 3-2 comeback win against 10-men Olympique Lyonnais. Marseille, who will replay their game against Nice on Wednesday after it was abandoned after serious crowd incidents in August, are fourth on 18 points from 10 matches.

Reuters | Marseille | Updated: 25-10-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 02:20 IST
Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain dropped two points as they were held to a 0-0 stalemate at bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille after playing more than half an hour with 10 men amid minor crowd trouble on Sunday. The game was briefly paused twice because of incidents involving OM fans after both teams had goals disallowed in an entertaining first half.

PSG, who had Achraf Hakimi red carded in the 57th minute, have 28 points from 11 games and lead RC Lens by seven points and Nice by nine. Lens thrashed lowly Metz 4-1 while Nice claimed a thrilling 3-2 comeback win against 10-men Olympique Lyonnais.

Marseille, who will replay their game against Nice on Wednesday after it was abandoned after serious crowd incidents in August, are fourth on 18 points from 10 matches.

