Soccer-Suarez rescues point for Atletico against LaLiga leaders Real Sociedad

Luis Suarez scored a second half brace as Atletico Madrid came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home against Spanish LaLiga leaders Real Sociedad on Sunday. Isak got on the scoresheet himself three minutes after halftime with a clinical finish from a set piece. However, Suarez rose to meet a pinpoint cross from Joao Felix around the hour mark to inspire the home fans inside the packed Wanda Metropolitano.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 02:42 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 02:42 IST
Luis Suarez scored a second half brace as Atletico Madrid came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home against Spanish LaLiga leaders Real Sociedad on Sunday. Imanol Alguacil's Socieded took an early lead when Swedish striker Alexander Isak set up Alexander Sorloth in the seventh minute. Isak got on the scoresheet himself three minutes after halftime with a clinical finish from a set piece.

However, Suarez rose to meet a pinpoint cross from Joao Felix around the hour mark to inspire the home fans inside the packed Wanda Metropolitano. The Uruguayan completed the comeback for the champions when he was fouled in the area 13 minutes from time and once the penalty was ratified by VAR, converted it with ease.

Sociedad remain top of standings with 21 points from 10 games, one point ahead of Real Madrid and Sevilla who both have a game in hand. Atletico are three points behind the leaders in fourth.

