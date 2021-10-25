Left Menu

Soccer-Late goal saves point for Inter at home to Corinthians

But just when it looked like the Sao Paulo club would return home with all three points Gustavo Maia's long-range effort levelled the match at 2-2. Corinthians' Xavier and Inter's Patrick were sent off after a stoppage time clash.

Updated: 25-10-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 02:47 IST
Internacional scored a stoppage time equaliser to save a point at home to Corinthians in an eventful 2-2 draw in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday. Rodrigo Lindoso put the home side 1-0 up after just nine minutes but Giuliano took a defence-splitting pass from Gabriel Pereira to equalise for Corinthians after an hour.

Six minutes later Fabio Santos scored from the penalty spot to give the visitors the lead. But just when it looked like the Sao Paulo club would return home with all three points Gustavo Maia's long-range effort levelled the match at 2-2.

Corinthians' Xavier and Inter's Patrick were sent off after a stoppage time clash. The result means Inter remain above Corinthians on goal difference. Both teams have 41 points, with Inter in sixth, a place above their rivals.

