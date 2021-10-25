Left Menu

NBA-Protesters show support for Irving's vaccine stance ahead of Nets game

The Nets announced ahead of the current season that Irving, a seven-times All-Star who joined Brooklyn in 2019 after stints with Cleveland and Boston, would not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," the Nets said at the time.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 03:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 03:14 IST
NBA-Protesters show support for Irving's vaccine stance ahead of Nets game
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Protesters scaled barricades and pushed toward the doors of the Brooklyn Nets' home arena on Sunday in support of NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving, who cannot join the team as he has chosen not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Videos that surfaced online showed protesters outside the arena ahead of the Nets' first home game of the 2021-22 NBA season chanting "Let Kyrie play" while some held "Stand with Kyrie" signs. Security had to lock down the Barclays Center at one point, which prevented some fans from entering, but the game against the Charlotte Hornets began on time at 4:00 p.m. ET (2000 GMT).

"Barclays Center briefly closed its doors today in order to clear protestors from the main doors on the plaza and ensure guests could safely enter the arena," a spokesperson for the arena said in a statement provided to Reuters. "Only ticketed guests were able to enter the building and the game proceeded according to schedule."

The NBA does not require players to be vaccinated but Irving is not eligible to play in home games because of coronavirus regulations in New York. The Nets announced ahead of the current season that Irving, a seven-times All-Star who joined Brooklyn in 2019 after stints with Cleveland and Boston, would not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant.

"Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," the Nets said at the time. "Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global
4
Philippines scales up diplomatic protests against Beijing over South China Sea

Philippines scales up diplomatic protests against Beijing over South China S...

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021