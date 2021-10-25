Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico extend lead at top of Brazil's Serie A

The result lifts the Belo Horizonte side to 59 points, 11 ahead of second-placed Fortaleza, one of the surprise teams in this year's competition. Atletico face third-place Flamengo, the reigning Serie A champions, at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro next Saturday.

Atletico Mineiro beat Cuiaba 2-1 at home on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of Brazil’s Serie A to 11 points. The visitors took a shock lead after two minutes when Nathan Silva’s backpass surprised goalkeeper Everson and rolled into his own goal but Atletico took just two minutes to equalize when on-form striker Hulk tapped in from close range.

Jair gave Atletico all three points in first half stoppage time when he headed home a cross from the left. Hulk had a third ruled out early in the second half. The result lifts the Belo Horizonte side to 59 points, 11 ahead of second-placed Fortaleza, one of the surprise teams in this year's competition.

Atletico face third-place Flamengo, the reigning Serie A champions, at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro next Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

