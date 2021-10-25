Left Menu

'Unbelievable': Kohli left surprised with suggestion to drop Rohit for Ishan Kishan

India skipper Virat Kohli was left surprised after a journalist ended up asking whether Rohit Sharma can be dropped from the team to bring in Ishan Kishan.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2021 07:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 07:21 IST
'Unbelievable': Kohli left surprised with suggestion to drop Rohit for Ishan Kishan
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India skipper Virat Kohli was left surprised after a journalist ended up asking whether Rohit Sharma can be dropped from the team to bring in Ishan Kishan. The journalist asked the question to Kohli after India's ten-wicket loss against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the game against Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

"It's a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion? Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals? You'll drop Rohit Sharma? Do you know what he did in the last game that we played? Yeah?Unbelievable. If you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly," said Kohli during a virtual post-match press conference.'Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets. India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global
4
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021