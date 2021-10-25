Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona condemn 'violent' acts Koeman faced after Real Madrid defeat

Videos on social media showed people surrounding Koeman's car and blocking it from moving as the Dutchman tried to exit the stadium after Barcelona suffered their fourth straight defeat https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/alaba-strike-clasico-debut-gives-real-madrid-2-1-win-barcelona-2021-10-24 in Clasicos. "FC Barcelona publicly condemns the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Camp Nou," the Catalan club said on Twitter https://twitter.com/FCBarcelona/status/1452354909291089920.

Barcelona on Sunday condemned the "violent and disdainful acts" faced by their coach Ronald Koeman when he left Camp Nou stadium after a 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Real Madrid earlier that day. Videos on social media showed people surrounding Koeman's car and blocking it from moving as the Dutchman tried to exit the stadium after Barcelona suffered their fourth straight defeat https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/alaba-strike-clasico-debut-gives-real-madrid-2-1-win-barcelona-2021-10-24 in Clasicos.

"FC Barcelona publicly condemns the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Camp Nou," the Catalan club said on Twitter https://twitter.com/FCBarcelona/status/1452354909291089920. "The club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again."

Barcelona are ninth in LaLiga, with 15 points from nine matches, six points behind leaders Real Sociedad, who have played an additional game. Koeman has come under scrutiny in the wake of the team's mediocre results, leading to speculation over his future at the club.

