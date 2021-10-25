Left Menu

Soccer-Firmino delivers 'false nine' masterclass, says Klopp

Salah has racked up 15 goals in all competitions this season while 'Bobby' Firmino, who lines up as a striker but operates in deeper role to link up play, has six. "Mo gets a lot of attention and rightly so but Bobby, for people with football knowledge -- I'm pretty sure when he finishes playing people will write books about the way he interpreted the false nine position," Klopp said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 09:54 IST
Soccer-Firmino delivers 'false nine' masterclass, says Klopp

Mohamed Salah hogged the limelight with a hat-trick in Liverpool's 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday but manager Juergen Klopp was captivated by the performance of Roberto Firmino in the 'false nine' role. Salah has racked up 15 goals in all competitions this season while 'Bobby' Firmino, who lines up as a striker but operates in deeper role to link up play, has six.

"Mo gets a lot of attention and rightly so but Bobby, for people with football knowledge -- I'm pretty sure when he finishes playing people will write books about the way he interpreted the false nine position," Klopp said. "I don't say he invented it or we invented it, but with the way he plays it, from time to time it looks like (that)!

"There are different things to do on the pitch -- some of them are defensive, and what he did in that department tonight (Sunday) was absolutely insane. Offensively he is a nice link-up player and he finishes off from time to time as well." Liverpool are second in the Premier League on 21 points after nine games, one point behind Chelsea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021