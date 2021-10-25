Left Menu

Man United owners arrive in UAE as IPL gets ready to unveil two new teams

The D-day is here as two new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams will be revealed on Monday afternoon, and the owners of Manchester United -- the Glazer family -- are in the UAE to try and ensure they get to own one team in the cash-rich league.

By Baidurjo Bhose The D-day is here as two new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams will be revealed on Monday afternoon, and the owners of Manchester United -- the Glazer family -- are in the UAE to try and ensure they get to own one team in the cash-rich league.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed the presence of the Manchester United owners in the UAE for the big day. "Yes, they are here. We will know by afternoon on which two cities have teams and who are the owners," said the source.

Manchester United owners showing interest to be a part of the IPL may be one of the reasons why the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 21 informed they have decided to extend the date for purchasing the Invitation to Tender (ITT) for the right to own and operate one of two proposed new IPL teams document till October 10 from the initial deadline of October 5. Earlier, speaking to ANI, sources in the know confirmed the interest shown by Manchester United owners ."Well yes, it is true that they have shown interest and that may be one of the reasons why the dateline was extended by the BCCI. IPL is not just restricted to India, it is a global entity now," the source pointed.

The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") document available on payment of the non-refundable tender fees on August 31, 2021. "Pursuant to request from interested parties, the BCCI has now decided to extend the date for purchasing the ITT document till October 10, 2021," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. (ANI)

