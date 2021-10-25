Left Menu

Tennis-Sinner boosts ATP Finals chance with Antwerp title

Jannik Sinner moved up in the leaderboard in the race to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals after the 20-year-old Italian won the European Open title in Antwerp on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 13:07 IST
Tennis-Sinner boosts ATP Finals chance with Antwerp title
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Jannik Sinner moved up in the leaderboard in the race to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals after the 20-year-old Italian won the European Open title in Antwerp on Sunday. Sinner defeated second seed Diego Schwartzman 6-2 6-2 in Belgium to lift his fifth ATP Tour title and climbed to 10th in the race to qualify for the Finals in Turin.

The ATP Finals is played between the top eight men's singles players and doubles teams and will be held from Nov. 14-21. "Of course it's (on) your mind trying to go there. I would be lying if it wasn't like that," Sinner said of the Finals.

"Obviously you would like to go to Turin or you want to win this match or that point, but sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn't happen. You have to accept that. Honestly, I just try to play tennis." World number one Novak Djokovic, U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Andrey Rublev have already qualified, with Matteo Berrettini, Casper Ruud, and Hubert Hurkacz next in line.

Rafa Nadal is eighth in the standings but the 20-time major winner has already ended his season due to injury. Aslan Karatsev is 13th after the Russian won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow by beating Marin Cilic in the final.

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021