Ensure fair fights or boxing risks having no future: AIBA boss Kremlev to R&Js before world c'ships

International Boxing Association AIBA President Umar Kremlev has told Referees and Judges for the mens world championship here that a failure to ensure fair fights would lead to their permanent exclusion from the world body and might leave the sport with no future.The tournament proper gets underway this evening with India among over 100 countries in fray.

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 25-10-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 13:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Serbia

International Boxing Association (AIBA) President Umar Kremlev has told Referees and Judges for the men's world championship here that a failure to ensure ''fair fights'' would lead to their permanent exclusion from the world body and might leave the sport with ''no future''.

The tournament proper gets underway this evening with India among over 100 countries in the fray. Kremlev met the referees and judges ''who have been specially selected, trained and screened prior to officiating the tournament'', on Sunday.

He vowed to ensure a great event for all participants, with fair fights for boxers at its core.

''I am really happy to spend some time with you who are in our team, who are committed to fair fights and transparent judging with the highest standards of integrity.

''In AIBA, we have clear rules and these must be implemented properly. Those who fail to do so will be excluded from the AIBA family forever,'' Kremlev said.

Independent expert Professor Richard McLaren, who conducted the recent investigation which revealed large-scale manipulation in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Chairman of the AIBA R&J Committee Chris Roberts, Chairman of the Competitions Committee Michael Muller, and the Technical Delegate of the Championships Marko Marovic were present at the meeting held by Kremlev.

Kremlev, referring to the internal investigation by Professor McLaren, urged the officials to learn from the past.

''We should put the past behind us, having learned from it so that we can move on. Every mistake in judging could cost an athlete the chance to achieve his or her destiny.

''Should we fail, we risk having no new generations in our boxing gyms and no future,'' he warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

