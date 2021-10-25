Left Menu

T20 WC: That's what you call hammering favourites, says Vaughan praising team Pakistan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan praised the Pakistan team as they thrashed India by 10 wickets in their opening match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 14:21 IST
T20 WC: That's what you call hammering favourites, says Vaughan praising team Pakistan
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan praised the Pakistan team as they thrashed India by 10 wickets in their opening match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. "Congrats @ TheRealPC. that is what you call hammering the favourites. Incredible display. Well done. #indiaVsPakistan #T20WorldCup," tweeted Vaughan.

The former England skipper also lauded the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and called him the 'best player' in the world across all the formats of cricket. "You could argue very well that @babarazam258 is the best player in the world across all formats ... #indiaVsPakistan #T20WorldCup," said Vaughan in another tweet.

Earlier, former Australian spinner Shane Warne also praised Pakistan for their victory and called them the 'favourites' to win the tournament. "What a statement Pakistan just made in the #ICCT20WorldCup2021 Now favourites in my opinion after that emphatic win over India. Just a super all-around & impressive performance. Babar Azam continues to enhance his reputation as one of the best batters in the world in all forms," tweeted Warne.

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets. India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021