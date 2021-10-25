Left Menu

Man Utd won't miss anything if Pogba doesn't play again: Scholes

Paul Scholes has slammed the "disrespectful" Paul Pogba after his horror showing against Liverpool on Sunday and stated that Manchester United "won't miss anything" if the French midfielder doesn't play again for the club.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 25-10-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:45 IST
Paul Pogba (Photo: Twitter/Paul Pogba). Image Credit: ANI
Paul Scholes has slammed the "disrespectful" Paul Pogba after his horror showing against Liverpool on Sunday and stated that Manchester United "won't miss anything" if the French midfielder doesn't play again for the club. Pogba had a horrendous afternoon as United were thrashed 5-0 by their arch-rivals at Old Trafford. The Merseysiders were 4-0 up at half-time, through goals by Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and two for Mohamed Salah, and Salah completed his hat-trick, courtesy of the Frenchman gifting away side their fifth goal before he was sent off after VAR decided his foul on Keita was worthy of a red card.

Pogba's performance against Liverpool was the final straw for Scholes, with a club legend telling Premier League Productions of his disappointment in a disruptive figure, as per goal.com: "Paul Pogba coming on to the pitch at half-time to try to help the team and maybe get a little respectability, tries to stand on the ball, tries to show how strong he is in the middle of the pitch... gives the goal away." "Then later on gets sent off with a ridiculous tackle, now you're 5-0 down with 10 men. You'd have to think, if Ole's still a manager there, will we see Pogba again in a United shirt?"

"Look, he probably will play [again] won't he? But I don't think they will be missing anything if he doesn't. He's had numerous chances, he keeps saying he lacks consistency, but that is just [a lack of] discipline and disrespect for your manager and your teammates, what he's done today," he added. In repeating their 5-0 success at Watford eight days earlier, Jurgen Klopp's team became the first side in Premier League history to win back-to-back away games by a margin of at least five goals without conceding. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

