Beijing 2022, IOC and IPC publish first edition of Playbooks for Winter Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (Beijing 2022) published the first editions of the Beijing 2022 Playbooks on Monday.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 25-10-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 16:10 IST
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (Beijing 2022) published the first editions of the Beijing 2022 Playbooks on Monday. The two Playbooks cover the whole journey of all Games participants, detailing the requirements for entry and the measures that will be in place within the closed-loop management system. This includes further details of the key policies outlined at the recent IOC Executive Board meeting.

Notably, the Tokyo 2020 Games saw playbooks in force for the first time. The Playbooks are the basis of the organising committee collective game plan to ensure that all Olympic and Paralympic Games participants and the people of the host city and country remain safe and healthy. The key principles outlined in the Playbooks are Closed-loop management, Vaccination, Minimise Physical Interaction, Think Hygiene, COVID-19 Liaison Officers, test, trace and isolate.

The second editions of the Playbooks are planned to be published later this year, ahead of the Olympic Winter Games which will take place between 4 and 20 February 2022 and the Paralympic Winter Games which will be held from 4 until 13 March 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

