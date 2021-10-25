Pankaj Advani finishes on a high, claims top position

Ace cuiest Pankaj Advani stamped his supremacy with an all-win record and finished on a high in the GSC World Snooker Qualifiers, clinching the top position in the tournament.

The 36-year-old Pankaj, who had won the World and Asian snooker crown multiple times, maintained his excellent form and succeeded in winning all 12 matches (6 each in the Y-Camp and Z-Camp). Pankaj accumulated 10,760 points (3,560 National points, 3,600 points each from Y and Z Camps) to take pole position, a media release issued here said on Monday.

National champion Aditya Mehta, who finished with 4 wins and 2 defeats, was placed second with 10,156 points (4000 Nationals, 2916 Y-Camp, and 3240 Z-Camp) while in third place was Laxman Rawat (PSPB) with 9,396 points.

Both Pankaj and Aditya have qualified to represent India in the upcoming World Snooker Championship, which is likely to be held in Doha in November or December.

''I'm thrilled to qualify as India no 1 nd represent the country at the IBSF World Snooker Championships in Doha. I am honored to be wearing the Tricolour and getting back on the green baize once again for the mega event to be held in Doha,'' Pankaj said.

According to Pankaj, who has been a world champion multiple times, representing India is always special.

''Representing India at the IBSF World Snooker Championships tournament has always had a special place in my heart as on this day, October 25, 2021, 18 years ago in 2003 as an 18-year-old, I lifted my first ever world title in China, the coveted prize - the IBSF World Snooker Championship for India.'' Pankaj asserted his dominance over India's number 1 Aditya by recording a 4-1 win against the lanky Mumbai-based cueist in the concluding round Z-Camp match.

Pankaj, who had also won the previous outing 4-1, played steadily. He managed to dictate terms before going on to wrap up the match 80(63)-08, 32-70, 70-00, 86-15, and 68-49.

Pankaj had earlier quashed the challenge from Laxman Rawat by pulling through in six frames in an interesting contest. He started with a bang, rolling in a neat 139 points break in the first frame, and completed a deserving 139-00, 22-61, 84-46, 93-07, 28-74 60-31 victory.

Earlier, Aditya scrapped past Laxman by a tight 4-3 margin to snatch a crucial fifth win.

