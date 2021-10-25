Left Menu

Tuchel hints at team changes ahead of Carabao Cup versus Southampton

2021-10-25
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted at major team changes ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie at home to Southampton by suggesting it is 'the moment to give some players a rest' as his side battle for major trophies this season.

Tuchel's side are top of the English Premier League, looking to defend their UEFA Champions League title, and in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea thrashed Norwich 7-0 at home in the EPL on Saturday and now Tuchel has to decide whether to change a winning team after Mason Mount scored the first hat-trick of his career while Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell all found the net.

The EPL leaders will be looking for a fifth consecutive victory in all competitions when they host Southampton.

© Copyright 2021