Women's Boxing: Manju Rani, Nikhat Zareen storm into Nationals' semis

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:49 IST
World championships silver-medallist Manju Rani (48kg) and Asian bronze-winner Nikhat Zareen (52kg) continued their fine form to storm into the semifinals of the National Women's Boxing Championships here on Monday.

Rani, competing for the Railway Sports Promotion Board, out-punched Punjab's Minakshi 5-0. The 21-year-old, who won the silver medal on debut at the 2019 World Championships, completely dominated her bout.

In another the 48kg category showdown, Tamil Nadu's S Kalaivani beat Himachal Pradesh's Jyotika Bisht by a similar margin in the quarter-finals.

Another star of the day was Assam's Jamuna Boro, who entered the last-four stage in the 54kg category with a dominating 5-0 win over Gayatri Kasnyal of Uttarakhand.

The 2019 World Championships bronze-medallist Jamuna was too quick for Gayatri.

In the 52kg category, 2019 Asian Championships bronze-medallist Nikhat Zareen, representing Telangana, put up an impressive show against Assam's Manju Basumatary and made her way into the semi-finals with a comfortable 5-0 victory.

Equally powerful was RSPB's Shiksha in the 54kg category, who defeated reigning youth world champion Babyrojisana Naorem of Manipur 5-0 to progress into the semifinals.

In the 50kg category, Punjab's Komal continued her fine showing and entered the last-four after beating Maharashtra's Anjali Gupta 5-0.

The gold and silver- medallists will earn themselves a place in the national coaching camp.

The remaining two names for the camp in each category will be selected on the basis of performances in the selection trials, which will take place right after the nationals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

