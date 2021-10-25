Samhitha, Prajwal advance to second round of Fenesta Open Nationals

Samhitha Chamarthi quelled a late challenge from 19-year-old Kashish Bhatia while Rishi Reddy eased past Raghav Jaisinghani to progress to the second rounds at the Fenesta Open national hard court tennis championships here on Monday.

Samhitha was on a cruise mode to begin with but as the match wore on, the women's singles contest became interesting after Samhitha took a commanding 4-1 lead in the second set. She eventually won 6-1 7-5 at the DLTA Complex. ''The match was superb. The first set was really good. It just took a little longer as she played well in the second set. It was a great experience today being the first match,'' said Samhitha.

In the men's singles first round, Reddy beat Jaisinghani 6-2 6-1 while Prajwal Dev SD beat Lakshay Gupta 6-4, 6-2.

''It was a good game but I am capable of playing better. I am sure I will get used to the conditions ahead better,'' said Prajwal Dev.

Prithvi Sekar beat Kunal Anand 6-3, 6-2. ''It's been a great experience playing this tournament after a long time Last two years. I couldn't perform well in this tournament. But this time, I’m able to get back to my game and have a strong opportunity,'' said Prithvi. ''In today's game somehow I managed to play well against my opponent and I hope I will play my best in the coming matches.'' In another women's singles, Nidhi Chilumala outplayed Sai Dedeepya 6-3 6-2 while Rashmika Bhamidapaty was in roaring form against Ayushi Singh. She dropped just one game in her 6-1, 6-0 victory effort in the first round.

Other winners included Jagmeet Kaur, Zeel Desai, a well-known name and Shreya Tatavathy. All these players did not face much resistance from their opponents in the first round.

''I came from Germany day before yesterday and it is was so cold there. I'm still trying to adapt to the conditions here, it is so hot now. I feel a lot better and positive now,'' said Zeel.

Results: Men's singles: (First Round) Rishi Reddy bt Raghav Jaisinghani 6-2,6-1; Prajwal Dev SD bt Lakshay Gupta 6-4, 6-2; Digvijay P Singh bt Chirag Duhan 6-1, 6-1; Fardeen Qumar bt Chinmay Dev C 6-4, 7-6(6); Prithvi Sekar bt Kunal Anand 6-3, 6-2; Ranjeet VM bt Yugal Bansal 5-7,6-3,6-1, Dalwinder Singh bt Bharat N Kumaran 6-2, 6-2 Women's singles: (First Round) Samhitha S Chamarthi bt Kashish Bhatia 6-1, 7-5; Nidhi Chilumala bt Sai Dedeepya 6-3; 6-2; Reshma Maruri bt Arthi Muniyan 6-2; 6-1; Rashmika Bhamidapaty bt Ayushi Singh 6-1, 6-0; Jagmeet Kaur bt Veda Varshitha 6-2, 6-1; Shreya Tatavathy bt Pratibha P Narayan 6-2, 6-3; Akanksha Nitture bt Ishwari Anant M 6-2, 6-0; Zeel Desai bt Yubrani Banerjee 6-1, 6-2 Womens Doubles: (First Round) Ishwari Anant Matere/Aarthi Muniyan bt Sonashe Bhatnagar/ Sai Dedeepya Yeddula 1-6, 6-4, 10-8; Rashmikaa Shrivalii Bhamidipaty/Smriti Bhasin bt Anusha Kondaveeti/Dakshata Girishkumar Patel 6-4, 6-1; Sharmada Balu /Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi bt Pooja Ingale/Srinidhi S 6-0,6-4; Avishka Gupta/Pratibha Prasad Narayan bt Vanshita Pathania/ Bala Gayathri Snigdha 6-3,6-3; Vaidehi Chaudhari/ Mihika Yadav bt Prerna Bhambri/ Samhitha Sai Chamarathi 4-6 6-2 10-6.

