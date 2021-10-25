Tendulkar comes out in support of Shami following online abuse

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday came out in support of pacer Mohammed Shami following the online abuse after India's defeat against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Tendulkar stated that Shami is a committed, world-class bowler and he had an off day on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

"When we support #TeamIndia , we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India," Tendulkar tweeted. Shami was subjected to online abuse after India suffered defeat against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday. As soon as the match ended, fans on Instagram and Twitter passed derogatory statements on Shami.

Earlier in the day, former India pacer Irfan Pathan, Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Yusuf Pathan also condemned the online abuse against Shami. This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by 10 wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by 10 wickets. India will next square off against New Zealand on October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday. (ANI)

