Anurag Thakur discusses promotion of football at grassroots level with Youri Djorkaeff

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Monday met CEO of FIFA Foundation Youri Djorkaeff in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 20:09 IST
Youri Djorkaeff and Anurag Thakur (Image: PIB India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Monday met CEO of FIFA Foundation Youri Djorkaeff in New Delhi. According to a release of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, during the meet, they discussed how football could be encouraged at the grassroots level and expanded with more tournaments and events.

Thakur said that there is a growing interest in Sports in India following the recent success at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to build a sporting culture has also found new momentum in recent weeks. Youri also showed Thakur a few of his legendary football tricks, wherein the Sports Minister also chipped in with his dribbling skills. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

