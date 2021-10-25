Indian team taking a knee counts for nothing if they can't stand up for Shami: Omar

The Indian cricket team taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement counts for nothing if they cannot stand up for Mohammad Shami who is being horribly abused on social media after the loss to Pakistan, NC leader Omar Abdullah said Monday. India lost their T20 World Cup opener by 10 wickets on Sunday with Shami emerging the most expensive bowler on the night, conceding 43 runs in 3.5 overs.

''#MohammedShami was one of 11 players who lost last night, he wasn't the only player on the field. Team India your BLM knee taking counts for nothing if you can't stand up for your team mate who is being horribly abused & trolled on social media,'' the National Conference vice president tweeted.

The NC leader also said it was ''distressing to hear about the incidents of physical and verbal assault against some Kashmiri students in a college in Punjab last night''. ''I request (Punjab chief minister) @CHARANJITCHANNI ji to direct @PunjabPoliceInd to look in to this & also to reassure the students studying in Punjab,'' he said. Shami has been one of best fast bowlers for India in recent times and has performed well over the last five years across formats.

The trolls on social media linked his ordinary performance Sunday night to his religion which did not go down well with fellow netizens with several of them offering support to the 31-year-old.

