Left Menu

Manyavar becomes official Indian wear partner of ICC Men's T20 World Cup

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-10-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 20:43 IST
Manyavar becomes official Indian wear partner of ICC Men's T20 World Cup
  • Country:
  • India

IPO-bound celebration wear brand Manyavar on Monday announced its association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the official Indian wear partner of the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup this year.

The brand owned by Kolkata-based Vedant Fashions Limited did not divulge the financial details of the partnership.

As part of the association, Manyavar will have its presence on-ground as well as on the digital assets of ICC, the company said.

The company has filed papers with capital market regulator SEBI for an IPO that is expected to be of Rs 2500 crore.

Manyavar went live with the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 from the Super 12 stage games which commenced on October 23 with the Australia vs South Africa match at Abu Dhabi.

Manyavar, a category leader in the branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan-India presence, has a long-standing relationship with Cricket. The brand is known for its association with Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils as their ‘Official Indian Wear Partner’ at the Indian Premier League (IPL).

''We believe that our long-standing partnership with IPL has resulted in good recall for our flagship menswear brand - Manyavar and we are confident that the association with the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will help us further cement the brand in the hearts and minds of our consumers.” Vedant Fashion Chief Marketing Officer, Vedant Modi, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021