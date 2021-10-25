Left Menu

IPL will fulfil aspiration of cricket fans across the world, says BCCI Vice President Shukla

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Monday said the Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached its pinnacle and the tournament will now cater for the aspiration of fans across the world.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 20:59 IST
IPL will fulfil aspiration of cricket fans across the world, says BCCI Vice President Shukla
BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Monday said the Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached its pinnacle and the tournament will now cater for the aspiration of fans across the world. BCCI announced Ahmedabad and Lucknow will be the two new members of the IPL family as it will now be a ten-team affair from the next season.

The new franchises will participate in IPL from the 2022 season onwards subject to the bidders completing the post-bid formalities as specified in the ITT document. Rajeev Shukla also hailed the "wonderful achievement" of BCCI following the announcement of two new teams.

"It's a big achievement, a big success. I congratulate the people of Uttar Pradesh as the state didn't have any IPL team before. Talking about Ahmedabad it has a very good stadium and getting an IPL team is a welcome move," Shukla told ANI. "Delighted to know two more teams have added. It is a wonderful achievement as far as BCCI is concerned and all the IPL fans. What an amazing story it has been, in 2008 during the inception of IPL it was difficult to look for a franchise and look at today where have we reached," he pointed out.

"Now the IPL will really work in such a way that it caters for the aspiration and fulfil the aspiration of cricket fans across the world. As far as globalisation of IPL is concerned, it had happened long back but now it is expanding. It has reached its pinnacle and that's something which must be recognised," Shukla added. The IPL 2022 season will comprise ten teams and will have 74 matches, wherein each team will play seven home and seven away matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021